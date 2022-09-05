Stop personal attacks, address issues, Tinubu tells PDP

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has tasked the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party to address its poor record for the sixteen years it governed Nigeria rather than recourse to abuse.

Tinubu at the weekend had chided the erstwhile ruling party’s poor performance and taunted it over its bid to govern Nigeria in 2023.

He said:” They spent 16 years and forgot that there is a railway infrastructure that can do haulage, human carriage, animal and food carriage across the length and breadth of the country”, Tinubu said.

“They (PDP) got there and turned it into an incubator. I wonder why they still…