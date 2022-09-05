The other side of Dutch disease: How oil theft promotes environmental degradation, sickness, death

As oil theft threatens Nigeria’s corporate and economic existence, CHIMA NWOKOJI went into the creeks to understand how oil bunkering works. He reports how other illegal oil activities are threatening the environment and life of people in the Niger Delta.

Parading as the landlord of one of the illegal oil bunkering sites in Ekugba Egbema, located in Ohaji/Egbema LGA Imo State, Nigerian Tribune correspondent went into their midst and sounded out some of the oil thieves. They told different stories of how they encounter reptiles and even risk getting burnt right inside the creeks. In all these, they did not express any form of regret because they believed they were taking what…