BOUESTI students hail varsity over compulsory course on agriculture

Students of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) have said the introduction of a compulsory course on practical farming by the university management would in no small measure prepare them for the future. The two-unit course tagged ‘Practical Skills in Agriculture’ is designed for the 200-level students to plant and […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune