Building collapse prevention: Stakeholders moving round in circles

Despite the alarming rate of building collapse and associated loss of lives in the last 48 years in Nigeria, stakeholders’ concerted efforts and political will to do the needful in order to stem the ugly trend are still lacking, resulting in purposeless repetition. DAYO AYEYEMI reports.

The increasing rate of building collapse in the country with associated lost of lives, properties and valuables, is causing major fear among citizens in most Nigerian cities.

This is not unconnected with the latest seven-storey building that caved in Oniru area, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday; and two incidents of collapse three storey building in Kubwa – Abuja and Kano last week.

…