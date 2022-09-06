Court grants Ogun Speaker, Oluomo, N300m bail over alleged fraud

Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted the Speaker of the Ogun State House Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, N300m bail after he was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over 11 counts of conspiracy, forgery, and stealing on Tuesday.

Mr Oluomo was arraigned before Justice Osiagor barely a week after he was arrested by the anti-graft agency on corruption allegations.

He was arraigned alongside the Director of Finance of the State Assembly, Oladayo Samuel and the Clerk of the House, Adeyemo Taiwo before Justice Daniel Osiagor.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Recall that Oluomo was intercepted by EFCC operatives last Thursday at the Murtala…