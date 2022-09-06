Four reasons a woman should never propose to a man

Before now, it was unheard of for a woman to propose to a man. But in recent times, it is gradually becoming acceptable as we push for a gender-equal world.

However, men are naturally hunters. They like to pursue and conquer.

A woman is given honour, dignity, and commitment when she is pursued and won over. When a man asks a woman out, he indicates his interest in her.

The woman should not be the one to propose. Here are some of the reasons.

1. She may look desperate

When a woman proposes, it makes her look desperate. A woman who proposes to a man will seem desperate to him. This will make the man feel on top of the world once he gets a woman who proposed to him…