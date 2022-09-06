Health reporters plan medical outreach for journalists in FCT

The Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), in partnership with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Excellent Leadership For Sustainable Development and Good Governance has concluded plans to hold a medical outreach for journalists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The outreach which was also in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria(FRCN) Chapel, was born out of concern for the burden of work on journalists which puts immense pressure on their eyes through the use of laptops, iPhones, desktop and other electronic gadgets.

The president of ANHEJ, Hassan Zaggi, says, the medical outreach is aimed at…