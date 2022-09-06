How I slept with girl after deliverance session to exorcise spirit of death from her —Pastor 

I told her that I wanted to marry her so that the spell on her family would not come upon her. I also told her that I would help to sponsor her education. She said there was no problem. I knew that if I didn’t tell her that, she would not agree to have sex with me.”

This was the confession of a 48-year-old pastor, Michael Abiodun Rabiu, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command for not only defiling a 12-year-old girl (names withheld), but impregnating her.

The police image maker in the state, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, had said that Pastor Michael, as he is fondly called, with a church at Oluwo, Owode Egba, in Obafemi Owode Local…