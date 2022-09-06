International Charity Day: Dame Okowa defrays N11.2m medical bills of 53 patients, showers gifts on ex-lepers, others

Providence has smiled on 53 patients in Delta state at the commemoration of the International Day of Charity following the payment of their medical bills and that of their children to the tune of N11.2million by the wife of the state governor, Dame Edith Okowa.

Besides, the Delta first lady also presented the sum of N1m to one Mr Lucky Monday whose wife delivered a set of triplets and N5000,000 to a lady who defied all odds and took to tricycle riding.

Also, food items, clothing materials, and school bags among others were distributed by her to eight leper settlements in Ossiomo (Edo state), Eku, Ayakoromo, Ute-Elegu, Aboh -Ogwashi Uku, Okwagbe, Jedo and Ibrede communities spread…