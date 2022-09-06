Kwara government advised to implement Supreme Court judgement

Indigenes of Erin-Ile community of Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, on Tuesday, urged the state government to implement the 2018 Supreme Court judgment concerning the age-long Offa/Erin-Ile land dispute.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the people, under the aegis of Erin-Ile Progressive Union, advised the state government to desist from its current attempt at recreating another boundary between Offa and Erin-Ile to avert anarchy.

The two neighbouring communities in Kwara State had for years, clashed over communal land matter leading to loss of lives and property.

The Erin Ile community claimed that the Supreme Court in December 2018 affirmed that the Federal…