NDE charges staff on self development for effective, efficient discharge of duties

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has charged its staff to utilise the working opportunities provided by the Directorate to re-develop themselves and be relevant to the job creation agency of the Federal government.

The newly appointed Acting Southeast Zonal Director of NDE, Mr Edmund Onwuliri, made this appeal when he interacted with the staff of the Directorate at a handover session cum resumption of duties of the Acting Director, at the region’s zonal office in Akwa, Anambra State.

Edmund further emphasised that capacity development of staff was key to effective and efficient discharge of their duties as staff, even as he enjoined them on punctuality to work.

