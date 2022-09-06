Polish President on first visit to Nigeria in 60 years

The first Polish President to visit Nigeria in 60 years, Andrzej Duda, has held talks with President Muhammadu Buhari to explore ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation between his country and Nigeria, especially in the area of food security and energy.

He was received on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja by Buhari leading to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on agriculture, while both leaders pledged their willingness to enlarge the fields of economic cooperation in the energy and manufacturing sectors.

Nigeria and Poland established diplomatic relations in 1961 but Tuesday’s visit was the first time a leader of the European country would be in…