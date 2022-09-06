Present insecurity Nigeria’s greatest threat since civil war ― FG

The insecurity Nigeria is presently facing is the greatest challenge the country has had to deal with since the civil war of 1967 to 1970, the federal government has said.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed while addressing a World Press Conference on Monday in Abuja. He, however, said that with the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, the worst is now over as he observed that peace and security are gradually returning to the land.

Mohammed stated: “The security challenges we have faced as an administration has been daunting ranging from terrorism to banditry, to kidnapping to separatist violence, to crude oil theft to armed…