The unreported impact of lingering ASUU strike

NOTHING can be more shocking than learning that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has embarked on not less than 16 industrial actions between 1999 and 2022. For those who may not know, a major factor triggering our university lecturers to be laying down their tools intermittently is the failure of the government to fulfill an agreement it once entered into with the academic union.Another factor is the failure of the lecturers to reinvent themselves and face current realities, and find fresh ways of resolving their incessant disputes with the government. Each time the ASUU strike rears its ugly head, one is forced to conclude that both the government and our lecturers…