What you should know before relocating to Sierra Leone

Since it is the relocation season in Nigeria. The rate at which Nigerians have been relocating abroad is quite alarming. They are not to be blamed or questioned. Their actions have been triggered by the poor economic situation of the country, insecurity and little or no access to the basic necessities of life.

However, if you intend to leave the country, there are about 48 African countries you should consider. Sierra Leone is one of the African countries you can relocate to.

This article will give you an insight on all you need to know about Sierra Leone before relocating there.

Sierra Leone is an African country with Freetown as its capital. It is often referred to as…