31% of Nigerians still can’t read, write ― FG

In spite of huge investment in the education sector in Nigeria, the Federal Government, on Monday, revealed that about 31 per cent of the nation’s population cannot read and write.

Minister of State for Education, Rt Honourable Goodluck Opiah, made this known during ministerial briefing on the 2022 International Literacy Day with the theme: ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces; Exploring Opportunities and Possibilities’.

He said it was heartwarming to note that the current statistics of 2022, based on estimations, captured the non-literate population at about 31 per cent of the estimated total population, saying was a significant reduction from the hitherto statistics of…