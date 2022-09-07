Allow Amotekun to carry sophisticated weapons to defend our people ― Gov Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday asked the federal government to allow Amotekun and other state security outfits to bear sophisticated arms to protect the people.

The Governor also clarified his position on the Oil Pipeline Surveillance contract awarded to private individuals and organisations, maintaining that Amotekun should be allowed to bear heavy arms like the non-state actors who were engaged to protect the oil pipelines.

Akeredolu who spoke at the commissioning of the newly reconstructed office complex at the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) in Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government Area, decried the precarious security…