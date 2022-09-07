Ayanlaja: Tribute to an extraordinary lawyer

IT came to me as a rude shock when I heard of the passing of my former boss, Mr. Olatunji Ayanlaja, SAN on the 26th of July 2022. Until his death, he was a Founding Partner of the firm of Ayanlaja Adesanya & Co. I write this tribute to an extraordinary lawyer .I joined the firm of Ayanlaja, Adesanya and Co. in January 1987 as the first full-time lawyer employed by the firm. In Chambers was Deji Balogun, now Hon. Justice Deji Balogun who was serving as a youth Corper. The job was heaven-sent, and my long wait had paid off because my monthly salary of N750 was a lot higher than the N400 to N500 my colleagues who had gotten jobs earlier were earning. Mr. Ayanlaja was a very seasoned…