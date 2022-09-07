FG knocks insurance companies over non-payment death benefits

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has decried the lackadaisical attitude of insurance companies over the non-payment of death benefits of civil servants, expressing her displeasure at the fact that these people are dead and cannot fight for themselves.

Yemi-Esan stated this during the meeting with underwriters of the Group Life Insurance Policy for Federal Civil Servants in her Office, Abuja, Deputy Director, Communications, Mohammed Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

She lamented that while the Federal Government is doing its best to improve the welfare of families of deceased workers through the prompt release of funds…