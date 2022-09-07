Governor Abubakar Sani Bello donates relief items to flood victims

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has donated relief materials to victims of the flood disaster in the Kontagora local government area of the state.

This was done when the governor paid a visit to the Emir of Kontagora for onward distribution of the palliatives which include food and non-food items such as 100 fabrics, and 500 bags of grains comprising rice, maize and millet to the victims.

The Governor said the gesture was to ameliorate the sufferings of the people and consoled the Emir and those that lost their family members as well as properties to the disaster.

He directed the Ministry of Environment to collaborate with relevant ministries and the Kontagora local…