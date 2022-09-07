Jonathan briefs Buhari on Mali-Cote D’ivoire face-off over detained soldiers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday hosted his immediate predecessor in office, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, from whom he received updates on the face-off between Mali and Cote D’Ivoire over detained Ivorian soldiers.

Speaking at the occasion, the President expressed Nigeria’s commitment to promoting peace and harmony among ECOWAS countries.

Dr Jonathan is ECOWAS Special Envoy on the situation in Mali.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) informed that about 49 Ivorian soldiers had been detained in Mali for “unlawful entry,” and only the three females in the team have been released, leaving 46. The development is…