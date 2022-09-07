NDPB to institutionalise data protection in Nigeria —SGF

The National Commissioner of Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Dr Vincent Olatunji, recently led some staff of the Bureau on a visit to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the Shehu Shagari Complex in Abuja.

The SGF expressed his delight at the visit of the National Commissioner and reinforced the need for the establishment of the Bureau in line with global best practice.

He noted that Nigeria is fast becoming a data-driven society hence, the need to curb the menace of data breaches.

Mustapha said, “Data theft is one of the most thriving businesses in the world. Everywhere you go, every country is putting measures in place so that…