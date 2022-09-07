Pipeline surveillance: Tompolo allocates 40% to women, meets N’Delta monarchs

To set sailing in his new pipeline surveillance contract, leader of the defunct Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND), High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, otherwise known as Tompolo, has met with Niger Delta traditional rulers largely of Ijaw stock drawn from Delta, Edo, Ondo, Bayelsa and Rivers states.

The meeting, which other stakeholders also attended, held at Oporoza, the ancestral headquarters of Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday last week.

The meeting aligns with the ongoing efforts by Tompolo to find a lasting solution to the perennial menace of crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and prevent environmental…