Rotary club of Asokoro donates N1m for Cataract surgery of poor citizens

Rotary Club of Asokoro, Abuja, District 9125, has donated N1 million to Asokoro District Hospital, to embark on cataract surgeries on indigent residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in continuation and the second phase of its fight against the eyesight issue.

The President of the Rotary Club of Asokoro District, Ebele Israel, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, during a courtesy call to the Medical Director of Asokoro District Hospital, Dr Uche Afioma.

Israel said: “Some of the people that were operated on, still talk to us that they appreciate the hospital, they send their prayers all the time, so this is Rotary here, we said let’s come and do it again, that…