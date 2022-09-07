We’re losing wives to Okada riders, police officers allege, protest 18 months unpaid salaries in Osun

The police special constabularies in Osun State, on Wednesday, took to the streets of Osogbo, the state capital to protest the non-payment of their 18 months’ salaries.

The protesters who converged at the popularly Ola-Iya junction in scores at 9.00 am, organised themselves into formidable groups to register their grievances.

Armed with placards with inscriptions that read: “we are tired of not being out outstanding salaries which ought to have been paid in the past months”, Pay our salary now”, Okada riders are sleeping with our wives”, “Pay us our 18months salary”, “Pay us our stipends and allowances”, “18 months without a kobo,” among others.

Aside, from…