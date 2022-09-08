4 amazing health benefits of baking soda

Baking soda which is also known as sodium bicarbonate is a popular ingredient. It gives foods like bread, cakes, muffins, and cookies a light, fluffy texture. This is because it has leavening properties, meaning that it reacts with an acid, such as vinegar or lemon juice, and causes the dough to rise by producing carbon dioxide.

In addition, baking soda has a variety of health benefits aside from cooking. According to an article by Ryan Raman on Healthline.com, here are some health benefits and uses of baking soda.

1. Slows the progression of chronic kidney disease

Your kidneys are vital because they help remove excess waste and water from your blood while balancing important…