Africa Climate Week ends with increased momentum for climate action ahead of COP27

This year’s Africa Climate Week (ACW 2022) ended last weekend in Libreville, Gabon, having helped build important regional momentum in the fight against climate change ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference COP27 in Egypt in November.

According to a statement by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the event brought together more than 2,300 participants from governments, multilateral organizations, the private sector and civil society in person, with many more joining the over 200 individual sessions virtually.

The meeting explored two key themes that are critical for Africa and indeed the world – striving for a global average temperature rise…