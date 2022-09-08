APM Terminals Apapa sets new safety record, logs 400-days no LTI

NIGERIA’S largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has set a new safety record at the port, as it recorded 400 days no Lost Time Injury (LTI).

No Lost Time Injury (LTI), which is a key indicator of the effectiveness of an organisation’s safety program, means no injury was sustained on the job by an employee or contractor that resulted in the person being away from work due to his or her injury.

This was made known recently, at an event to mark the company’s 2022 Global Safety Day in Lagos, with the theme ‘We Learn And We Adapt’.

Regional Managing Director, Africa and Europe at APM Terminals, Igor Van Den Essen, who was on a visit to Nigeria, commended the Apapa…