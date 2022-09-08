Gov Sule in Morocco for Forum of African Regions summit

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule on Thursday, met with Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi, Secretary General of the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa on the sideline of the Forum of African Regions (FORAF) summit taking place in Saidia, Morocco.

The meeting with Elong Mbassi was meant to discuss regional partnerships within the context of the Africa Free Trade Area.

Governor Sule is representing Nigeria along with Governors of Ekiti and Edo states, Kayode Fayemi, and Godwin Obaseki respectively.

According to a statement by Sule’s spokesman, Ibrahim Addra, his principal jets out of the country on Wednesday for the summit, which is expected to end on September 10.

