Man Utd to observe one-minute silence to honour late Queen Elizabeth in Europa clash with Real Sociedad

Manchester United Football Club will on Thursday evening observe a one-minute silence to honour the passage of the UK’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

The club revealed this in a statement following the announcement of the queen on Thursday evening.

The statement read: “Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen.

“The club recognises her immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.

“Everyone connected with Manchester United joins the wider football family in sending…