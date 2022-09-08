Ogun Cargo Airport to be unveiled at ChinetAviaCargo 2022

Ogun Cargo Airport described as the fastest built cargo airport in Nigeria will be at the 2022 ChinetAviacargo Conference holding between September 7 and 8, to unveil the opportunities available to stakeholders.

The presence of the Ogun Cargo airport team at the 2022 will be its second appearance following its participation at the 2021 conference.

At Chinet 2021 the Commissioner of Finance for Ogun State, MrDapoOkubadejo had promoted the airport as a great option for investors, promising that the airport will be built before the end of 2022.

According to the organisers of Chinet 2022, the promise had been fulfilled as the state returns to engage aviation professionals in order to…