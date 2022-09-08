Oil pollution: Why women in Niger Delta risk dying more from pregnancy — Study

EXPERTS say that women residing in areas with high exposure to oil pollution in the Niger Delta are more prone to premature rupture of membranes and severe vaginal bleeding after childbirth as compared to women residing in areas with low exposure, making pollution prevention pivotal to achieving maternal death reduction in the region.

In a new study, researchers found that women in high exposure areas of the Niger Delta had a higher incidence of premature rupture of membrane (PROM), caesarean section and severe vaginal bleeding after childbirth compared to women in areas with low exposure to oil pollution.

A premature rupture of the membrane occurs when there is a rupture of the…