Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has threatened to embark on a fierce industrial action that will cripple economic activities in the country if President Muhammadu Buhari, fails to take result-oriented action to end the menace and by extension stop the ongoing retrenchment of Nigerian workers in the sector. PENGASSEN President, Festus […]

Our members losing jobs in numbers because of oil theft ― PENGASSAN

Source: Nigerian Tribune