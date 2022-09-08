Our students received about $1.5m scholarship awards in one year — Maple Canadian College

Principal of Maple Canadian College (MCC) Lekki, Lagos, Mrs Tinuade Olufolabi, has revealed that the students of the college received up to $1.5 million (about N650 million) scholarship offers in the last academic year.

She said the scholarship offers are in various higher institutions abroad and for different courses.

The principal gave the hint in a statement made available to newsmen, saying the college is excited about the development.

She said the college is a grade 12 preparatory school blending Canadian High School curriculum with that of West African High School syllabus for a university education anywhere…