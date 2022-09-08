Reps reject PENCOM’s report on remittance of N1bn out of N20.7bn revenue generated in 2021

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, rejected the financial statement of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) for remitting the sum of N1 billion out of total sum of N20.7 billion revenue generated in 2021, in breach of extant financial regulations.

Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon Saidu Abdullahi, who frowned at the development during the 2021/2022 budget defence of PENCOM as well as presentation of the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP), unveiled plans to extend the engagement by one week to Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Hon Abdullahi who frowned at the absence of the PENCOM Director-General, Dr Aisha…