Why Akpabio, Akpanudoedehe failed to resolve differences ― Factional Chairman, Ekanem

The factional state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom, Austin Ekanem, has offered an explanation of why the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party remains intractable.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, Ekanem attributed the impasse in the Akwa Ibom APC chapter to a power tussle between former Minister of Niger Delta Chief Godswill Akpabio and the immediate past national secretary of the party, Senator James Akpanudoedehe.

He noted that the failure of the duo to resolve their differences was a setback for the ruling party ahead 2023 general elections.

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that Senator Akpanudoedehe had since defected to the…