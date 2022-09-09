Allow court to decide, says Ogun Speaker

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo has urged his detractors to allow the competent court of law to adjudicate in a petition filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Tribune Online recalled that Oluomo appeared before the court on 11 count charges of alleged fraud and misappropriation of the Assembly monies.

The Speaker in a staement personally signed and made available to newsmen, when he resumed at the Assembly complex, said he maintained his innocence, as far as the allegations are concerned.

He said, “I will want the court to decide because the hyperbolic nature of the petitions written by the impeached former Deputy…