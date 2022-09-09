Amotekun arrests 243 suspects in Ekiti 

The Ekiti State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps has arrested no fewer than 234 suspected criminals across the state.

This was made known by the Corps commander of the network, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (rtd) and he said the state has the lowest crime rates, compared to other states of the federation.

Komolafe, while briefing newsmen in his office in Ado Ekiti on Friday on the activities of the security network since its establishment in 2020 said the suspects were in connection with kidnapping, robbery, burglary, cultism and rape.

According to him, other offences include human trafficking, drug-related offences and farmers/herders clashes.

The corps commander,…