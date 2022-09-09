Bala Mohammed swears in 6 new commissioners, 5 special advisers

The 6 newly appointed Commissioners in Bauchi State have been charged to be accountable and transparent in managing the meagre resource available to the government.

They are also advised to work harmoniously with their respective Permanent Secretaries in order to enhance their performances and move the state forward in line with the focus and agenda of the administration.

The State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir was speaking on Friday during the swearing ceremony of the Commissioners who were screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly on Thursday as well as 5 newly appointed special advisers.

Bala Mohammed said that the appointments followed the resignation of…