Community in shock as landlord’s skeleton is found in his room 4 years after last seen

THE Adeosun/Idi Orogbo Community in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State was thrown into shock on Sunday when they found of one of their landlords, Mr John Aderemi Abiola, in his room, almost four years after he was last seen in December 2018.

The discovery was made after the community decided, with the approval of the police authorities, to go into his compound to clear the bush in his compound which had overgrown his fence into the next house, causing invasion by reptiles.

As 2019 crept into 2020, the residents started wondering where the man could be. Though he told about two of those he used to communicate with of his intention to go to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and…