Iyorchia Ayu: A chair without cheer

IT may be quite trite to say that Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is embroiled in crisis over his position. In its history PDP has never had a non-controversial chairman, and internecine wars are routine. In his case, probably the worst since 1998 when the party was formed, Ayu is occupying office at the risk of continued alienation of members of the party in Nigeria’s South, the region whose turn it is to produce the president going by the rotational principle. Leading the charge against Ayu is Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and his brother-governors like Seyi Makinde and Okezie Ikpeazu, together with party elders like former…