NBC partners Foundation to train women on entrepreneurial skills

In a bid to accelerate the economic inclusion of women in Nigeria, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., has partnered with Karis & Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation to train 1000 women on viable entrepreneurial skills across 8 states of the federation.

The first set of beneficiaries numbering 200 has been trained in Lagos, with seven other states set to benefit from the initiative. The intervention, tagged #NBCEmpowerHer, is being implemented under the Company’s recent 1 million euros donation to support communities through social impact programs.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the program in Lagos, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director at NBC, Ekuma Eze,…