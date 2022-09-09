Nigeria to collaborate with African countries on technology transfer

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Adeleke Momora has said that rapid socio-economic growth of the African continent cannot be achieved without the collaboration of African countries.

Adeleke said this today when a delegation from the Tanzania Commission for Science, and Technology led by the Director-General of NOTAP, Dr Dan-Azumi Ibrahim paid a courtesy visit to him in his office, Abuja.

According to him, National Office for Technology, Acquisition and Promotion, (NOTAP) has the mandate of Technology Transfer and acquisition in Nigeria.

The Minister further stated that Nigeria is operating in a global village where no one is an Island to himself stressing…