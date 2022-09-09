PDP crisis: Ayu survives, Jibrin resigns, Wabara takes over

NATIONAL chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, on Thursday survived the orchestrated plot to oust him from office in the protracted faceoff between him and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other members of his bloc. But, the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, Walid Jibrin, was a major casualty of the power game as a former president of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara took over the seat.

Nonetheless, Wike and his allies succeeded in wresting the post of chairman, PDP Governors Forum as the governor of Sokoto State, Honourable Aminu Tambuwal, relinquished the position for his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, while…