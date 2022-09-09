Sanwo-Olu talks tough, vows to monitor new perm secs’ performances

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday sworn in 11 new permanent secretaries, vowing to personally monitor their performances in order to ensure they provide the required and expected service for their various ministries and agencies.

The governor gave this vow while speaking at the swearing ceremony which took place at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, even as he recalled that he personally interviewed and screened over 20 selected Directors out of which 11 were appointed.

Governor Sanwo-Olu pointed out that his administration was committed to the delivery of dividends of democracy and, therefore, charged the new appointees to deliver on the mandates of their duties…