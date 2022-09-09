YPP debunks planned merger in Kwara

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Kwara state has said that it has no plan to merge with any of the leading political parties in the state.

Speaking with the party members at Balogun Fulani Ward II in the Ilorin South local government area, the YPP governorship candidate, Alhaji Yakubu Gobir said that the party welcomes other parties in the state which may want to join YPP.

Alhaji Gobir, who said that the YPP was formed, specifically, to cater for youth and women, considering their present challenges in the country, enjoined them to be steadfast towards making the party victorious in the general elections.

