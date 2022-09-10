Embrace amicable resolution of crisis ― South-East group tells PDP members

Members of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been called upon to sheath their swords and embrace a peaceful dialogue in resolving the issues rocking the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The call was contained in a communique issued at the end of a meeting of the South East Coalition for PDP, a political umbrella governing the South Easterners resident in Bauchi State under the PDP titled ‘A Call for calm and Peaceful Resolution of the issues rocking PDP’.

Rising from the emergency meeting held in Bauchi to review their activities and the ongoing crises rocking the party following the fallout from PDP Presidential primaries which is threatening…