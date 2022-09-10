Kidnapped PG SUV recovered after one week as abductors demand N50m ransom

Exactly one week after Mr Monday Ekoriko, the Principal – General (PG) of Madonna Community Secondary School (MCSS), in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, was abducted, his Lexus SUV which the hoodlums used in whisking him away has been recovered by the police even as contact has been established with the family demanding N50 million ransom or risk wasted.

Tribune Online reports that Ekoriko was seized by unknown gunmen at his country home, Udianga Enem village in Etim Ekpo LGA, last Saturday, while visiting the village to attend a Church service at the United Evangelical Church (UEC), which he personally built for the community.

According to a family source,…