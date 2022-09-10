Lawan holds closed-door meetings with Abdulsalami, Babangida

Senate President, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on Saturday, held closed-door meetings with former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar and former military president, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida separately at their uphill residences in Minna, Niger State.

The Senate President was said to have arrived in Minna at about 1.30 pm and first paid a visit to the Uphill residence of General Abdulsalami Abubakar after which he also went to pay a courtesy visit to former military president, General Babangida at his Uphill Mansion nearby.

His meeting with Abubakar was also said to have taken place about 40 minutes after his arrival in Minna. The meeting with Babangida took…