My mother in-law did not allow my wife return to me ’cos I’m poor —Man

A business man, Isma’il Ibrahim, has dragged one Zainab Muhammad, his mother in-law, to a Shari’a Court at Rigasa Kaduna, Kaduna State for allegedly refusing to allow his wife return to her matrimonial home.

The complainant told the court that the defendant stopped his wife from returning home due to his financial state.

“I love my wife and I want her home. I pray the court to assist me get my wife back,” he said.

In her defense, the defendant said she stopped her daughter from going to her matrimonial home due to lack…